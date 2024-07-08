NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in NetApp were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 66.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,607 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 72,901 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 82,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NetApp by 31.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,109,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $84,202,000 after purchasing an additional 266,812 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 80.5% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NetApp in the third quarter worth $1,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.79. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $131.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,205 shares of company stock worth $5,193,529. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

