Morgan Stanley Raises S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $510.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $477.89.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock opened at $453.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $434.94 and its 200-day moving average is $432.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,652,862,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $351,774,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,762,000 after buying an additional 616,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

