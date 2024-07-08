Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Miller Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $53.35 on Thursday. Miller Industries has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $61.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $611.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $349.87 million during the quarter.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Miller Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 1,404.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 53,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

