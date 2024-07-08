Metro (TSE:MRU) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.12

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$78.12 and last traded at C$78.56, with a volume of 86324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$77.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRU shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Metro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$77.86.

Metro Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$74.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$71.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91. The company had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.63 billion. Metro had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Metro Inc. will post 4.2740275 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.38%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

