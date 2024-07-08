MetisDAO (METIS) Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $221.53 million and $16.52 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $38.96 or 0.00069063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009184 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,450.51 or 1.00073747 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011856 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000073 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 37.58387187 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $11,746,510.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

