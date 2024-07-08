Metahero Trading Down 13.1% This Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last week, Metahero has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $19.52 million and approximately $961,680.24 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000115 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002330 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

