MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives $116.23 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.50. MasTec has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $123.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -718.43 and a beta of 1.65.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,742.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in MasTec by 64.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its position in MasTec by 5.5% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in MasTec by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MasTec by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MasTec by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

