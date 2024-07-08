Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $200.00

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.20), with a volume of 11406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.19).
Marwyn Value Investors Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of £52.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,187.50 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 97.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 90.90.
Marwyn Value Investors Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. Marwyn Value Investors’s payout ratio is currently 11,250.00%.
Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile
Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marwyn Value Investors
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Marwyn Value Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marwyn Value Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.