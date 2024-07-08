Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Up 2.1%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.15 and last traded at $73.56. 2,725,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 12,802,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.10, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $175,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,931.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $2,064,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,312,626.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $175,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,931.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $5,607,740. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $658,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 185,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,199,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,984,000 after acquiring an additional 187,998 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

