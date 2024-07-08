MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading 4.9% Higher

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.38. 891,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,716,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNKD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

MannKind Trading Up 5.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.06 and a beta of 1.32.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.55 million. MannKind had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Thomson sold 23,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $109,682.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 873,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 2,498,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 429,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,066,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,433 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 12.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,942,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 216,880 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 1.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,621,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,319 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

