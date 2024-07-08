Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCUS)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF makes up 2.3% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.69% of Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.02. 11,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,202. Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $29.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF (FCUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Pinnacle Focused Equity index. The fund is an actively managed fund that toggles between large-cap equities and Treasurys, or a combination of both, based on a proprietary model that identifies positive and negative market signals in the US equity market.

