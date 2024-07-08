Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $905,000 Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 299,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 25,612 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 631,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,850,000 after acquiring an additional 279,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $53.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,276,936 shares. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.34.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

