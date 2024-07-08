Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crescent Energy by 94.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,641,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,585,000 after buying an additional 3,705,389 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Crescent Energy by 22,968.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,658,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,328,000 after buying an additional 3,642,584 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,554,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the third quarter valued at about $6,320,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at about $4,760,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Shares of CRGY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.15. 1,715,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,019. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 2.32. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $657.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.44 million. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.99%.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

