Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Invests $303,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,104 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 13,248.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,351,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $227,747,000 after buying an additional 5,311,538 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 302.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,393,264 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $112,531,000 after buying an additional 1,799,028 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $66,993,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,157,118 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $994,808,000 after buying an additional 1,551,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,777,840 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $245,963,000 after buying an additional 1,498,259 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,029,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,869,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.92. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. HSBC boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,381.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,381.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

