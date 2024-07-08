Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $439,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,690,000. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,998,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,549,000 after purchasing an additional 393,031 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,475,000 after purchasing an additional 212,371 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,396,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,037,000.

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.05. The stock had a trading volume of 225,855 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.83. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

