Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS OMFL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.42. The company had a trading volume of 696,113 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.24. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.