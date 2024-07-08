Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys 11,921 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 270,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,401. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $26.41.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

