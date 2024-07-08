Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.41.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $213.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

