Litecoin Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $32.07 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,158,137 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 802,127,871.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00346097 USD and is down -12.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $374.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

