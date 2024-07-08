Lisk Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $122.49 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001553 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $122.49 million and $11.84 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000881 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000636 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

