Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lifted its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 1.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 60,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Linde by 2.6% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 1.3% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $3,735,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC reduced their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Linde Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.78 on Friday, hitting $435.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $434.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

