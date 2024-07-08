Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.16

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.16 and last traded at $32.94, with a volume of 190967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIF. Loop Capital raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Life360 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Life360 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Life360 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Life360 Price Performance

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

