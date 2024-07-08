Lido Staked ETH Price Hits $3,007.72 (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $29.15 billion and $125.94 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $3,007.72 or 0.05335202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,692,545 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,724,372.46772961. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,912.0160139 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $88,929,274.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

