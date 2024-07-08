Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LXEO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $75,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Cornell University bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 65,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $10,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXEO stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

