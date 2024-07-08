Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.09.

KVUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenvue

Kenvue Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KVUE opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40. Kenvue has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

