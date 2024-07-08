Kava One Day Volume Reaches $10.96 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 8th. Kava has a market cap of $407.42 million and approximately $10.96 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00045665 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012275 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010345 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,129 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

