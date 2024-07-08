Kava 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.03 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $385.96 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000655 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00045393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00012294 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,129 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

