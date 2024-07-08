Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KMDA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kamada in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Kamada Stock Performance

Shares of KMDA opened at $5.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.91 million, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Kamada had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. EWA LLC bought a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Kamada by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in Kamada by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

