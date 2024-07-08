JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Sees Large Volume Increase

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 176,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session’s volume of 69,388 shares.The stock last traded at $63.35 and had previously closed at $63.26.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $683.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPEF. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,712,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 62.6% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after buying an additional 54,356 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

