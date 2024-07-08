JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.50) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.41) to GBX 1,030 ($13.03) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

PNN stock opened at GBX 602.50 ($7.62) on Friday. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 532.83 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 775 ($9.80). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 635.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 667.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15,062.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a GBX 30.33 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.04. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152,500.00%.

In related news, insider Susan Davy sold 5,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.16), for a total value of £33,682.66 ($42,603.92). Insiders have purchased 66 shares of company stock valued at $43,316 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

