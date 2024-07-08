JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Shares of BDEV opened at GBX 508.70 ($6.43) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,290.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 491.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 495.25. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 384.15 ($4.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 582.60 ($7.37).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.