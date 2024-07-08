JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $54.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on OneMain from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE OMF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.56. The company had a trading volume of 422,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,331. OneMain has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,055. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in OneMain by 1.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in OneMain by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

