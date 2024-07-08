John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.352 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

John Wiley & Sons has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. John Wiley & Sons has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:WLYB opened at $40.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. John Wiley & Sons has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.14.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $468.46 million for the quarter.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

