John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.3525 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

John Wiley & Sons has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. John Wiley & Sons has a payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.86. John Wiley & Sons has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.40. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $468.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $237,345.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $313,238.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

