John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey Sells 7,662 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 7,662 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $19,231.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,681.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.53. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.
About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
