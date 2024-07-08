John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey Sells 7,662 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 7,662 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $19,231.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,681.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.53. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,081,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after buying an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 643.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 433,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 375,354 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 20.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 64,790 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 154,946.2% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100,715 shares during the period. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

