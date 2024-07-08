Jito 1-Day Volume Reaches $61.49 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last seven days, Jito has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Jito token can now be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00003718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jito has a market capitalization of $242.35 million and approximately $61.49 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jito alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Jito Profile

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 123,347,631.1 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 1.97931189 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $41,307,032.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.