Jet Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $589.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009190 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001065 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,299.71 or 0.99984081 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00069122 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00153975 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.