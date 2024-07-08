Jefferies Financial Group Boosts LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $334.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $322.00 to $334.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.00.

LPL Financial stock traded down $2.72 on Monday, reaching $273.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $200.18 and a twelve month high of $289.88. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.77.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

