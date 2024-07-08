Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $222.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $101.27 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $146.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

