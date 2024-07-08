iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 130,548 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 74,422 shares.The stock last traded at $112.75 and had previously closed at $112.00.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.32 and its 200 day moving average is $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $625.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.