iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $118.57

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $118.57 and last traded at $119.24, with a volume of 66252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.26.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

