iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Sets New 52-Week High at $105.60

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.60 and last traded at $105.11, with a volume of 271841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.27.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average of $103.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

