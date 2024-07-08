iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 18,408,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,258,045. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $43.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.92.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.