iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,710,000. EQ LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,841,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 69,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.34. 283,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.76. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

