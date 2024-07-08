iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.52

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.52 and last traded at $44.67, with a volume of 208644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.68.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.47.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1689 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
