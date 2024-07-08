iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.52

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.52 and last traded at $44.67, with a volume of 208644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.68.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.47.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1689 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGEB. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 479,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 111.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 189.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 131,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 86,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,407,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.