iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGE. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 341.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 78.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of ESGE remained flat at $34.37 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 283,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,203. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $32.27.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

