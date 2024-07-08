iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 133.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 21,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 193,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 169,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,725,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 65,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 37,851 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.25. 1,440,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,119. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.72. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.