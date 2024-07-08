iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Cut by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,351 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.5% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $58,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879,901 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,718,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,392,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.26. 4,634,173 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

