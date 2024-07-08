iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,514,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,304,000 after purchasing an additional 715,487 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,154,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,527,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,702,000 after buying an additional 518,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 553,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,764,000 after acquiring an additional 292,374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.72. 781,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,754. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.24. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $58.61.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

