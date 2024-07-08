Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives $44.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Several research firms have commented on IRDM. Barclays boosted their target price on Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,079,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2,918.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 603,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 583,896 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,762,000 after buying an additional 539,909 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,743,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,762,000 after buying an additional 539,909 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,283,000 after buying an additional 336,989 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $26.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.48 and a beta of 0.65. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.84 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

